All the At-Home Collaborations from ACM PRESENTS: OUR COUNTRY

We were supposed to be watching this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday night (April 5) in Las Vegas. But instead, we’re watching from our homes and the artists are performing from theirs.

Even when they’re collaborating.

So during the the ACM PRESENTS: OUR COUNTRY special that aired in place of the awards — postponed until September because of the coronavirus pandemic — artists found ways to come together safely to bring country fans a little bit of light in a truly dark time.

Brad Paisley on his truck’s tailgate in Nashville with Darius Rucker on his porch in Charleston

“Mud On The Tires”

“Wagon Wheel”



Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani together in Oklahoma by their backyard bonfire

“Nobody But You”

