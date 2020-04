Beloved singer-songwriter, actress and producer Rita Wilson will host CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit For MusiCares, premiering Wednesday, April 8 at 8 PM ET/PT on CMT.

The uplifting celebration to honor the extraordinary life and legendary music of the late Kenny Rogers will encore on MTV Live on April 10 at 8 pm ET/PT and CMT on April 11 at 12 pm ET/PT.

“Kenny Rogers introduced so many to country music. His songs crossed over into many genres. I’ll never forget the evocative angst in Kenny’s voice on ‘Ruby,’ the unmistakable hooks and his unique, authentic ability to tell a story in ‘The Gambler,’ and of course, the perfection of his duet with Dolly Parton, ‘Islands in the Stream.’ Kenny’s impact has been indelible,” shared Rita Wilson. “It’s an honor to be hosting CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers and to share in an evening of Kenny’s songs with so many iconic artists.”

Rogers’ friends and collaborators including songwriter Don Schlitz (“The Gambler”) and singer-songwriter Kim Carnes (“Don’t Fall in Love With a Dreamer”) join the star-studded virtual lineup that includes Dolly Parton, Gavin DeGraw, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, Jennifer Nettles, Lady Antebellum, Lionel Richie, Michael McDonald, Randy Houser, Rascal Flatts and Vince Gill.

Additionally, there will be a very special appearance from Rogers’ longtime band who toured with him for 45+ years: Gene Roy (tour manager), Frank Farrell (technical director), Keith Bugos (production manager) and Steve Glassmeyer (band member).

Viewers can support CMT’s efforts by visiting musicares.org/kennyrogers and texting KENNYCARES to 41444 during the broadcast to contribute.