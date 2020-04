Keith Urban Takes “God Whispered Your Name” to Another Level

Keith Urban is emerging from the shadows into the light with “God Whispered Your Name,” the brand new music video for his latest single.

“For me, a good music video takes the song to another level,” Urban said in a statement. “It maybe gives the song a bit more dimension and hopefully we’ve done that with this one.”

Directed by Jennifer Massaux, the video shows Urban’s journey from darkness into daytime through striking visual imagery and an uplifting message that Urban’s fans have come to expect. (However, Urban didn’t write this one — the songwriters are James Slater, Shy Carter, Micah Carter, and Chris August.)



“I wanted to first try and capture a sense of isolation, a lonely, dark place, that transitions into light a bit more as the video progresses, which for me is how I found my own world opening up as I went along my journey,” said Urban. “That dark and lonely place, was underneath a warehouse in Nashville, literally the darkest, dank and smelly place. We spent the whole morning there shooting everything that you now see in the first part of the video.”

Later in the video, the breathtaking outdoor shots were captured by drone in Lancaster, California. As Urban recalls, “Playing guitar atop a boulder is definitely not a great idea. You just kinda lose yourself in what you’re doing, and every minute or two you realize what you’re doing, and you think, ‘I better not fall off this big ass boulder!’”



Last month, Urban performed “God Whispered Your Name” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. He unveiled it as his new single at the Ryman Auditorium during Country Radio Seminar in Nashville in February.

Urban has not yet revealed his plans for a new album in 2020, though he told the Associated Press at the Grammy Awards that he’ll be releasing new music throughout this year.