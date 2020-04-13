Keith Urban Takes “God Whispered Your Name” to Another Level

Keith Urban is emerging from the shadows into the light with “God Whispered Your Name,” the brand new music video for his latest single.

“For me, a good music video takes the song to another level,” Urban said in a statement. “It maybe gives the song a bit more dimension and hopefully we’ve done that with this one.”

Directed by Jennifer Massaux, the video shows Urban’s journey from darkness into daytime through striking visual imagery and an uplifting message that Urban’s fans have come to expect. (However, Urban didn’t write this one — the songwriters are James Slater, Shy Carter, Micah Carter, and Chris August.)

