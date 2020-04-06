Nine of the Coolest Things We Found in the Background

Who Else Was Playing I Spy During ACM PRESENTS: OUR COUNTRY ?

It’s not every day you get invited into a country star’s private home.

So on Sunday night (April 5), when the Academy of Country Music’s special ACM PRESENTS: OUR COUNTRY aired, we were positively glued to our TVs when stars like Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Shania Twain, Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Kelsea Ballerini, Florida Georgia Line and so many more let us into their living rooms, studios, garages, man caves, porches and backyards while they performed from home for an intimate night of music during the coronavirus quarantine.

And here’s what we saw when we played I Spy, the ACM edition.

Carrie Underwood’s oversized antique trunk treasure chest:

Kelsea Ballerini’s boho collection of vintage mirrors:

Old Dominion’s dog statuette with a front row seat on the grand piano:

Shania Twain’s yellow Labrador socially distancing himself:

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s taxidermy mounted in the way, way back:

Thomas Rhett’s shirt that was a perfect match for his drapes:

Luke Combs’ “I Cross My Heart” George Strait pillow:

Miranda Lambert’s rustic antlier (antler chandelier) on her porch, a look you can easily steal:

Florida Georgia Line’s guitar with Brian Kelley and Brittney Marie Cole’s wedding portrait on it: