Essex County: “So Good” at Making Hearts Hurt So Bad

Burned bridges, broken promises, bruised hearts. We’ve all been there, and the three brothers of Essex County — Nate, Kieran and Mark Bass — are no exception.

Take a look at their dramatic new video for “So Good,” where a bitter breakup unfolds amid the beautiful backdrop of downtown Nashville, Then read our exclusive interview with the British band below the player.

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

This video shoot came together in two days. Our manager Rob Beckham had the concept and we called around and found actors to participate and a venue willing to host. The day of the shoot was sunny and everyone showed up on time. We watched the news of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash on televisions in the bar between takes. We struggled to make the sound system work in the bar and felt like we had completed a marathon when it sprang to life.

It was the Sunday of the Grammy Awards and we talked about how Essex County could be at the Grammy Awards someday and what we would wear and say when we got there. We shot the car scenes after the sun went down and had to position team members at the gate to keep people from walking into the shots. Then everyone walked to Chuy’s for dinner.

How does the video bring your song to life?

The song is about a guy who is his own worst enemy. His choices make him miserable, but he doesn’t realize it until it’s too late. The video is a depiction of that.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

We’ve all done things we regret. And we’ve all been hurt by people who make selfish choices. Country music’s strength is that it is a uniter — it builds a connection between artists and fans. We hope when people see this video — whether they are the person whose actions regrettably hurt someone they love or if they are the broken-hearted — they realize they aren’t alone.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

We were nervous making this video. It came together so quickly that there was no time for professional wardrobe, hair and make-up. The band did their own hair and wore clothes from their suitcases. The actors ended up being friends who just stepped up to help.

When we saw the video, there was so much pride that our team had been able to pull the pieces together to allow David Colon to make this sparkling but gritty mini-movie that showcases the band live sound and brings Essex County’s debut single to life.

Songwriters: Andrew Dorff, Ryan Beaver, and Jon McLaughlin; Director: David Colon.