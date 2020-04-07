Music See What Luke Combs’ Mama Shared in “Does to Me” Behind the Scenes with His First Grade Artwork and His First Concert Poster by Alison Bonaguro 1h ago Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> At the beginning for Luke Combs’ new video — “Does to Me,” his duet with Eric Church — he explains how he arrived at the concept for the fan-focused video. “When we started getting things ready for the ’Does to Me’ music video, I knew I wanted my fans to be involved, so I had them share things that might not mean a lot to others, but did to them,” Combs shares as the video starts. And it goes on and on and on to shine a spotlight on all the little moments that mean so much to his fans. And also, to his Day One fan: his own mother. Three of the social media posts Combs shares in the video are from his mother, Mama Combs: 1. “One of Luke’s very first concert posters.” 2. “Artwork by Luke in the first grade.” 3. “A loom shuttle. My grandma worked in a textile mill 12-16 hours a day. No air conditioning. I never heard her complain.” Watch the video closely and repeatedly to see what other moments matter to Combs’ fans. Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro