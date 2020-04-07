Jordan Davis’ “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot” Swirls to No. 1

VIDEO
On the albums rankings, Luke Combs returns to the No. 1 and No. 2 positions with What You See Is What You Get and This One’s for You, respectively.
New in the Top 5 albums cluster is the late Joe Diffie’s 2002 collection,
16 Biggest Hits, which bows at No. 4. Also debuting this week is Ingrid Andress’ Lady Like, waving hello at No. 9.
The No. 3 and No. 5 albums are Morgan Wallen’s
If I Know Me and Kelsea Ballerini’s Kelsea. Kenny Rogers’ The Best of Kenny Rogers: Through the Years, last week’s No. 1 album, drops to No. 16. Tim McGraw’s Number One Hits returns to the chart fray at No. 19.
There are three new singles: “Be a Light,” the joint release by Thomas Rhett, Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban, debuts at No. 27, followed by Big & Rich’s “Stay Home” (No. 56) and Maren Morris’ “To Hell & Back” (No. 58).
Completing the Top 5 airplay array, in descending order, are Brett Young’s “Catch,” Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope,” Blake Shelton’s “Nobody But You” with Gwen Stefani, and Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine.” Luke Bryan’s “What She Wants Tonight,” last week’s No. 1, now reposes at No. 10. Meanwhile, Maren Morris rises to No. 1 on
Billboard’s Hot AC and Adult Pop Songs radio charts with “The Bones.”
