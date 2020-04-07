Music

Jordan Davis’ “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot” Swirls to No. 1

Luke Combs Holds Top Spots on Album Chart
by 1h ago

It was nearly a year ago — 50 weeks to be exact — when Jordan Davis’ “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot” entered Billboard’s country airplay chart. This week, it waltzes into the No. 1 slot, giving Davis his second chart-topper. His first was “Singles You Up” in 2017. “Take It From Me,” released in 2018, peaked at No. 2.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.