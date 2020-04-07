Jordan Davis’ “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot” Swirls to No. 1

</noscript> </div>

New in the Top 5 albums cluster is the late Joe Diffie’s 2002 collection, 16 Biggest Hits, which bows at No. 4. Also debuting this week is Ingrid Andress’ Lady Like, waving hello at No. 9.

The No. 3 and No. 5 albums are Morgan Wallen’s If I Know Me and Kelsea Ballerini’s Kelsea. Kenny Rogers’ The Best of Kenny Rogers: Through the Years, last week’s No. 1 album, drops to No. 16. Tim McGraw’s Number One Hits returns to the chart fray at No. 19.

