Country Music Is Reeling from John Prine’s Death

"I Don’t Want to Even Think About a World Without John Prine," Hailey Whitters Says
by 50m ago

Once again, hearts all over Nashville are breaking after hearing the tragic news that legendary Nashville singer-songwriter John Prine, 73, died on Tuesday (April 7) from complications of COVID-19. As stars from every era of country music learned the news, they shared their heartbreak on social media.

