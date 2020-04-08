Country Music Is Reeling from John Prine’s Death

"I Don’t Want to Even Think About a World Without John Prine," Hailey Whitters Says

Once again, hearts all over Nashville are breaking after hearing the tragic news that legendary Nashville singer-songwriter John Prine, 73, died on Tuesday (April 7) from complications of COVID-19. As stars from every era of country music learned the news, they shared their heartbreak on social media.

And then I’m gonna drink a cocktail: vodka and ginger ale Yeah, I’m gonna smoke a cigarette that’s nine miles long I’m gonna kiss a pretty girl on the tilt-a-whirl Cause this old man is going to town”

“WHEN I GET TO HEAVEN” ~ John Prine pic.twitter.com/4LtRpowz4J — Brandy Clark (@TheBrandyClark) April 8, 2020

Just give me one thing I can hold on to. I'm just heartbroken. #johnprine — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) April 8, 2020

Well said brother … man I miss everyone https://t.co/wxrNEP9NBj — Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) April 8, 2020

There better be a rain of redneck hell gonna pour down on the bastards that made this virus that took John Prine from us. I’m fuckin’ pissed. And very saddened for this los of an American icon. — Shooter Jennings (@ShooterJennings) April 8, 2020

Angel from Montgomery was one of the first songs I learned to play on guitar when I was 12. This one hurts. pic.twitter.com/ZGVO4h6Hjg — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 8, 2020

Heartbroken. — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) April 8, 2020

My heart just sank… don’t want to even think about a world without @JohnPrineMusic in it https://t.co/bbwjmeX1zZ — Hailey Whitters (@haileywhitters) April 8, 2020

Through your brilliantly fervent songs those thoughts, tears, and smiles, will linger in our hearts forever…Rest in sweet peace,

Dwighthttps://t.co/SerVyEaOZW#JohnPrine — Dwight Yoakam (@DwightYoakam) April 8, 2020

One of my favorite versions of this John Prine classic. #ripjohnprine https://t.co/l9t0EIFUYT — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 8, 2020

We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of John Prine. His life and music will be celebrated by us as long as we are able .. we send prayers and condolences to his family at this time.. ~ Lukas and POTR pic.twitter.com/nw72SDEjHq — Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real (@lukasnelson) April 8, 2020

Damn… crazy as a loon will always be my favorite. Truly one of the greatest to ever do it. RIP John Prine. What a gift you were to this world! — Parker McCollum (@ParkerMcCollum) April 8, 2020

It hurts so bad to read the news. I am gutted. My hero is gone. My friend is gone. We’ll love you forever John Prine. — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) April 8, 2020

All of The Oak Ridge Boys are saddened by the loss of John Prine … The man was a genius songwriter! I have been listening to his music and praying for him since he got sick and to be honest I didn’t really know John personally but my heart is heavy nonetheless … — Joe Bonsall (@joebonsall) April 8, 2020

my heart is broken rest easy @JohnPrineMusic , our big old goofy world will always love and miss you. pic.twitter.com/82XjRijjEJ — MaryChapin Carpenter (@M_CCarpenter) April 8, 2020