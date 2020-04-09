</noscript> </div>

I remember how much coordination it took to make all of this stuff happen. Everything was shot in one day with the exception of the live music scenes. It was raining so that made things harder, especially keeping those nice cameras dry and functional. But the rain ended up adding a really cool vibe that helped tell the story.

How does the video bring your song to life?

I think what really makes the video vivid is how much of my real life is represented. We shot the video in the studio where we recorded the song, we got live concert shots in Savannah, Georgia, and most of the people in the video are my actual band and crew. We always try to be as authentic as possible and I feel like it shows in this video.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope they get a visual sense of the story in the song. I think Austin Peckham, the creative force behind a lot of this video, did a great job animating the lyrics and vibe of this song.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I was pretty blown away by the finished product. I think it all came together nicely. I think the video looks great and really tells a story that is near and dear to my heart. I’m really excited for people to see it.