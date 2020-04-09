How do you get past a heartbreak? For Matt Stell, it looks like whiskey, good friends, and an out-of-town concert are bringing some comfort. Yet his lyrics show the underlying hurt, because no matter how many pushpins he puts on the map, she’s still not coming back. But there is just one place he hasn’t gone…
Stell is one of country music’s newest arrivals, rising to No. 1 with his debut single, “Prayed for You.” Take a look at his emotional new video for “Everywhere But On,” then read our exclusive interview below the player.