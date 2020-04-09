Maddie & Tae: The Quarantine Conversation

</noscript> </div>

CMT.com: It’s been almost five years since your first album came out. Times are different. You’re different. So is it safe to assume it was different making this album as full-grown women?

Maddie & Tae: Yes, because I think there’s a new found confidence. After you do something one time, you kind of get the gist of it by the second time. But this release just means so much to us. Because there was a point in time when we didn’t really have a record label, we didn’t have a record deal. For a minute, we did think, “Maybe we don’t get to release music ever again, maybe it was just a one-time thing for us.” And of course, that’s not what we wanted. We’ve worked our whole lives for this. So you just have to come out on the other side and know that persistence does pay off and sometimes you just gotta trust the journey. So we’re celebrating this album extra hard.

And the subject matter really changed between the two albums, too. Again because of where you were then and where you are now. In 2015, you had a song “Sierra” about the quintessential mean girl in high school. Now you’ve got you’ve got a song about finding love and getting married, “Trying on Rings.” That kind of pivot alone makes this whole album seem so mature.

It definitely feels more mature. I feel like the blessing during all of that crazy time was that we got to live and kind of grow up. And when you go through something that challenges your emotions, you learn from it, and you can come out on the other side better and stronger and wiser. That is what we did with that time. We really dove into our music and truly as we were growing up, we were just loving ourselves and letting ourselves be where we’re at. A lot of what you hear in the lyrics is the confidence of, “Alright, we’re grown woman now. Let’s talk about how in love we are with our people. Let’s talk about how hard it is sometimes to wake up and be confident. Like, let’s talk about it all.”

I get that, and I hear that. With “Die from a Broken Heart,” you showed a side of you that was very vulnerable. Did the success of that heartbreak ballad surprise you?

There’s this whole stigma that ballads don’t do well, and that’s just totally been proven wrong for us. Being realistic really wins at the end of the day. That’s what people want to hear. As music lovers ourselves, that’s the music that we gravitate towards. It’s really special when you tell your story, and then even more special when you’re getting to speak for so many different people with the same story. Our fans have made it a gold record, and it’s trying to get to the top 20 on radio, so we call it our little song that could.

Wait. That’s not a No. 1 song? I don’t even understand that.

Us too, girl. Us too.

