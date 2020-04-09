Maddie & Tae: The Quarantine Conversation

VIDEO
Songs like that, and really every other song, make me love this new album from start to finish. The radio singles, the deep cuts, and every other track in between. And that’s not always the case for me. When you think about the albums you grew up on, which ones did you love like that?
The Dixie Chicks
Fly record. I was obsessed. And also, I mean for years and years, Lee Ann Womack’s Call Me Crazy. Just solid gold. The whole thing.
Is that the one with “I Think I Know”? I love that whole album, too.
Yes! (sings) I think I know what killed Keith Whitley, and I wasn’t just the whiskey.
Last question. Now that the Carrie Underwood tour is behind you, what ideas are you stealing from her?
So many. I really loved her VIP experience. She did a really great job of that. She just made it really special, but also so seamless for her and for the fans. The way she had the room set up was so beautiful. We also love that within with her set, she would do the big crazy songs like “Church Bells” and “Two Black Cadillacs,” and then she would bring it down with “Temporary Home” and “See You Again.” Those little acousticy moments of four or five songs she put together were so cool to see. Because that showed her dynamic abilities as an entertainer.
Next up for Maddie & Tae is a packed summer and fall on Lady Antebellum’s Ocean 2020 tour.
The Way It Feels track listing:
“Everywhere I’m Goin’” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Josh Thompson, Jimmy Robbins)
“Bathroom Floor” (Marlow, Dye, Josh Kerr)
“My Man” (Marlow, Dye, Dave Barnes, Jordan Reynolds)
“Tourist In This Town” (Marlow, Dye, Barry Dean, Robbins)
“Drunk Or Lonely” (Marlow, Dye, Deric Ruttan, Forrest Whitehead)
“One Heart To Another” (Marlow, Dye, Jonathan Singleton, Ruttan)
“Trying On Rings” (Marlow, Dye, Laura Veltz, Robbins)
“Write A Book” (Marlow, Dye, Veltz, Kerr)
“Water In His Wine Glass” (Marlow, Dye, Jon Nite)
“Ain’t There Yet” (Marlow, Dye, Dave Barnes, Ben West)
“Lay Here With Me” (feat. Dierks Bentley) (Marlow, Dye, Kerr, Dave Barnes)
“Friends Don’t” (Marlow, Dye, Nite, Justin Ebach)
“Die From A Broken Heart” (Marlow, Dye, Singleton, Ruttan)
“I Don’t Need To Know” (Marlow, Dye, Adam Hambrick)
“New Dog Old Tricks” (Veltz, Jesse Frasure, Emily Weisband)
