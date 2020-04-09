Music

Maddie & Tae: The Quarantine Conversation

Everything They're Feeling About The Way It Feels
by 3m ago

Country duo Maddie & Tae’s Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye were only 18 when they started making their debut album Start Here.

Now, they’re 24. So they’re a little older, a little wiser, but still every bit the prolific and gifted singer-songwriters they were five years ago when they showed their true colors with their first song, “Girl in a Country Song.” And that’s what you’ll hear when you listen to their second album The Way It Feels — due out Friday (April 10) — named after a line in the song “Bathroom Floor.”

