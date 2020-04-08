An Open Letter from Luke Bryan

Another day, another postponement. It’s like déjà vu all over again.

In an open letter to his fans on Tuesday (April 7), Luke Bryan shared a note about how the corornavirus pandemic is impacting his schedule for new music, live and otherwise.

“I wanted to reach out myself and let you know that we have decided to push back the release of my next album, BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE to August 7, 2020 as well as the start of my PROUD TO BE RIGHT HERE tour to July 10, 2020,” Bryan wrote.

“What an incredibly confusing and scary time our world is facing right now, and it is important we continue to follow the guidelines we have been given and do our part to keep everyone safe.

“With that in mind, we are choosing to stay home at this time so we can have fun sharing this music and tour with you this summer. I truly believe that music can provide all forms of emotional connections for everyone and I can’t wait to get on the road and share these new songs with you soon.”

Bryan’s new tour schedule can be found here.