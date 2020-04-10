American Idol‘s Laine Hardy Travels Back to “Ground I Grew Up On”

</noscript> </div>

I was back home in Livingston, Louisiana, and I remember just hanging with all my buddies and having a good time!

How does the video bring your song to life?

This video really brings my song to life, showing the imagery behind the lyrics. As you watch it you’ll get to see where I always go and how I grew up in the country.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope that it helps people in Louisiana and the whole country in this crazy time we’re all going through together. Hope it reminds people of the fun we will be having again soon.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

When I saw the finished edit of my music video I was so excited for it to be released because it is spot on, as far as what I love to do and how I grew up in the country, hanging on the river with my family and friends.