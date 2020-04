The Gambler's "Goodbye" will make you cry.

Enjoy These 10 Heartfelt Songs From CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers

As many of us mourned the loss of Kenny Rogers, his friends and admirers filmed musical tributes to the enduring country legend, spanning the breadth of his incredible career.

Enjoy these 10 exceptional performances from CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares.

“Islands in the Stream” – Lady Antebellum

Despite social distancing, Lady Antebellum join together for this country crossover smash.



“We’ve Got Tonight” – Gavin DeGraw



Accompanying himself on keyboard, Gavin DeGraw shows the lonely side of love in this bittersweet ballad.

“Don’t Fall in Love With a Dreamer” – Jennifer Nettles



Sugarland star Jennifer Nettles grew up loving Kenny Rogers and Kim Carnes, who had a major hit with this duet.

“Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love to Town” – Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires



One of earliest hits (written by Mel Tillis) gets an acoustic trio makeover with Jason Isbell telling the tale.

“Sweet Music Man” – Dolly Parton



A close friend and collaborator, Dolly Parton delivers one of Rogers’ own compositions about a life in music.

“Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)” – Michael McDonald



Paying tribute to his friend’s earliest success in pop music, Michael McDonald revives this vibey ’70s hit.

“The Gambler” – Randy Houser



You are encouraged to sing along with the signature song, sung here with a lot of soul by Randy Houser.

“The Rock of Your Love” – Vince Gill



This simple performance is even more touching when you learn that Vince Gill co-wrote the song, too.

“Through the Years” – Rascal Flatts



Singing one of his best-known love songs, Rascal Flatts balance country and pop influences, just like Kenny Rogers.

“Goodbye” – Kenny Rogers



Don’t miss Kenny Rogers’ indelible voice on this Lionel Richie composition, giving an elegant way to say farewell.