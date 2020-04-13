Larry Fleet Finds His Groove in “Mix ‘Em With Whiskey”

Scratched-up records and smoky bars feel like home for Larry Fleet, who just poured his heart into a brand new video, “Mix ’Em With Whiskey.” A rising country artist with a rich, bluesy voice, Fleet says he was immediately drawn to the soulfulness and groove of the song — and as a Tennessee native, he surely felt comfortable with the subject matter, too.
Want proof? Take a look at “Mix ’Em With Whiskey,” filmed at Buffalo’s Loggers Saloon in tiny Santa Fe, Tennessee. Then read our exclusive interview below the player.