Larry Fleet Finds His Groove in “Mix ‘Em With Whiskey”

</noscript> </div>

On the drive over I was taking backroads to a hole-in-the-wall bar in what seemed like the middle of nowhere Tennessee. It took me back to when I first started playing music, and played these types of places every night.

The place we filmed was so small, I had to block half the road just to park my RV out front. It was pretty surreal to know that I’ve gone from trying to make a few bucks at dive bars to shooting a music video at one. I’ll always remember that feeling.

How does the video bring your song to life?

This entire video reflects the lyric “some things just go better when you mix ‘em with whiskey.” Whether it’s breaking up a fight, celebrating good times, being down in the dumps or just hanging with friends: they all get a little better when you add whiskey.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

It felt good just to get in there and have some fun, be myself and enjoy a little whiskey. Hopefully the fans have a great time watching it and mix up a drink of their own!

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

The experience of making this video was great, from how much Justin Clough [director], and the entire Big Loud team brought me into the creative process, to learning about the behind-the-scenes aspects like editing and visual effects. We worked as a team to make sure everyone was one hundred percent satisfied with it, and I think that shows in the finished product.