Work Out Like a Country Star: Kacey Musgraves

Having a strong core isn’t just about looking good. It’s about sounding good, too. That’s why Kacey Musgraves’ killer ab workout is really working out for her. And now you can follow along with her personal trainer, Erin Oprea.

Here’s what Oprea suggests if you want to steal Musgraves’ look and flatten your own curve. It starts with this four-minute Tabata session — high-intensity interval training — with Musgraves’ “High Horse” as your fitness soundtrack:

Plank with chest taps

Rest

Bicycle crunches

Rest

Plank with chest taps

Rest

Bicycle crunches

Rest

Plank with chest taps

Rest

Bicycle crunches

Rest

Plank with chest taps

Rest

Bicycle crunches

Rest

Plank with chest taps

Rest

Bicycle crunches

Rest

In CMT’s new series Work Out Like a Country Star, we’ll be bringing you the easy-to-follow advice of Nashville celebrity trainer Oprea who has been working out with Kacey Musgraves, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini, Jana Kramer, Florida Georgia Line and more since she first started her fitness career in 2007. (Before that, Oprea was in the U.S. Marine Corps for nine years after enlisting when she was only 20. She served two tours of duty in Iraq.)