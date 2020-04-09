Dolly Parton Nailed It with Her Cabin-Fever Poem

Dolly Parton has been writing songs for about 55 years. That much, we knew. First for some famous country singers, then for herself.

But as it turns out, she’s quite the poet as well. In one of her latest Instagram posts, Parton shared a funny-because-it’s-true poem for her fans, friends and followers that might help ease the burden of cabin fever. Or at least let you know that misery loves company and we’re all #AloneTogether.

Even though Parton does not have children of her own, it’s obvious that she knows exactly what’s going on in homes around the world as parents are trying to work from home as their children are trying to learn from home. With no real end in sight.

Parton doesn’t actually give the one-minute poem a name, so let’s just call it

“How Do I Hate Thee, Quarantine?”

This too shall pass

As all things will

If the virus don’t kill us

The staying home will

The kids are bored and restless

They scream and yell and squawk

And the teens and tweens

They’re just plain mean

They bite your bleeping head off

And all those loving couples

That were once so sweet and cozy

Now they fight like cats and dogs

Like Donald and Pelosi

Lord, get us back to school

And get us back to work

And get us out of this dadgum house

Before someone gets hurt

And Lord, please find a vaccination

In the form of a shot or a pill

Because if the virus don’t kill us

The staying home will