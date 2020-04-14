Sit. Stay. And Treat Yourself to Tara Thompson’s “My Dogs Are Home”

"I might be off the wagon," she sings, "but as long as the tails are waggin', I'm all right...."

How does Tara Thompson get over a heartache? Judging by her new video for “My Dogs are Home,” she gets out of town for a few days, pours herself a glass (or bottle) of wine, and… yes, talks to her dogs about it.

Growing up in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Thompson looks perfectly at home in this luxurious cabin in the Smoky Mountains, surrounded by her furry friends. Take a look at “My Dogs are Home,” then read our interview below the player.

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

I’m actually kinda embarrassed to say what I remember most about video shoot day, but hell, I’ll just be honest. We were shooting at Bear Camp Cabins which is this huge beautiful log cabin in the Smoky Mountains. I mean, this place has wood from the ceiling to the floor … absolutely stunning.

So the second my dogs get there — keep in mind there is a cleaning crew making everything perfect — they all started marking their territory with number 2 and let me tell ya, it smelled sooooo bad. I was so embarrassed.

Also, my Jack Russell (who happens to be the cover art of the single) got in a fight with my mom’s Jack Russell and I had to jump off the pool table and pull them apart. It was nuts!

How does the video bring your song to life?

The video brings my song to life because all my dogs got to be a part of it and boy have they seen me at all stages of my life. Through all the heartbreaks and then some. Most of us have had days where all we wanna do is be alone and drink our problems away. Then of course discuss the solution with our dogs. After all, they always give the best advice!

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

What I hope my fans take away is that everyone gets their heartbroken and it’s OK to have a party with your dogs. And of course the known fact that it ain’t drinking alone if your dogs are home!

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I literally smiled the whole time while watching the finished product. My favorite scene is where all the dogs are sitting at the kitchen table. Who doesn’t love seeing cute dogs?!

My dogs are definitely my children — obsessed is an understatement. I know one day looking back, when they are all in doggy heaven, it will be bittersweet seeing them and I’ll always remember that day forever!

Songwriters: Tara Michelle Arender, Kelly Archer, Al Anderson; Director: Director: Brian Vaughan