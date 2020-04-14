Loretta Lynn: Eight Decades of Honest, Heartfelt Music

VIDEO
Even so, she maintains a strong chart presence with Twitty through such offerings as “It’s True Love,” “Lovin’ What Your Lovin’ Does to Me,” and “I Still Believe in Waltzes.”
In 1982, she lands the No. 9 solo hit, “I Lie,” her final Top 10 hit. She’s elected to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1983 and to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988.
1990s
Lynn all but disappears from the singles chart during the ’90s, the sole exception being “Silver Thread and Golden Needles,” a Grammy-nominated (but low-charting) single from her
Honky Tonk Angels album with Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette. The video features would-be suitors such as Chet Atkins, Rodney Crowell, Diamond Rio, Little Jimmy Dickens, Grandpa Jones, Ronnie Milsap, Bill Monroe (clearly Loretta’s choice), Carl Perkins, Ricky Skaggs, and Marty Stuart.
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
In 1998, “Coal Miner’s Daughter” is chosen for the Grammy Hall of Fame. During this decade, she grieves the loss of three significant figures in her life and career: Conway Twitty in 1993, Mooney Lynn in 1996, and Owen Bradley in 1998.
2000s
Lynn begins the new century with the release of the album
Still Country. Then, in 2003, she is presented a Kennedy Center honor. But the big news comes in 2004 when she teams up with rock star and producer Jack White of the White Stripes for Van Lear Rose, an album of new material with all the songs written by Lynn, except for two she co-authored with White.
Embedded from
open.spotify.com
.
It goes to No. 2 on the country charts and to No. 24 on the
Billboard 200 all-genres rankings, making it the most successful crossover album in Lynn’s career. “Portland, Oregon” nets Lynn and White a Grammy in 2005 for best country collaboration and Van Lear Rose picks up a Grammy for best country album. However, the album yields no chart singles.
In 2001, she releases
You’re Cookin’ It Country: My Favorite Recipes and Memories. The next year, working with author Patsi Bale Cox, Lynn hits the bookstores with Still Woman Enough: A Memoir.
2010s
Lynn wins a Lifetime Achievement Grammy in 2010. The compilation
Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Tribute to Loretta Lynn appears that same year. Lynn releases another book in 2012, Honky Tonk Girl: My Life in Lyrics. In 2013, President Barack Obama presents Lynn with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
She rolls out the album Full Circle in 2016, with recordings from the Cash cabin produced by John Carter Cash. It contains the duets “Everything It Takes” (with Elvis Costello) and “Lay Me Down” (with Willie Nelson). Lynn follows it in 2018 with Wouldn’t It Be Great, which consists entirely of Lynn’s solo compositions and co-writes. The title track is rewarded with her 18th Grammy nomination.
In April 2019, shortly before her 87th birthday, Lynn’s music is celebrated at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena by an all-star lineup that includes Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, Trisha Yearwood, George Strait, Tanya Tucker, Miranda Lambert, Pistol Annies, Alan Jackson, Kacey Musgraves, Margo Price, Brandy Clark, Darius Rucker, Little Big Town, Martina McBride and Jack White, as well as her youngest sister, Crystal Gayle.
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
2020s
Lynn releases the single “I Fall to Pieces” as part of the promotion for her new book,
Me & Patsy: Kickin’ Up Dust — My Friendship With Patsy Cline, a memoir she co-wrote with her daughter, Patsy Lynn Russell. The single is co-produced by Russell and John Carter Cash.
“I Fall to Pieces,” which was Cline’s first No. 1 hit (in 1961), was the song Lynn sang to honor Cline that year when she made her first appearance on Ernest Tubb’s Midnite Jamboree radio show. At the time, Cline was in the hospital recovering from a serious car accident and heard the broadcast, then beckoned for Lynn to come visit. It was the beginning of Lynn and Cline’s legendary friendship.
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
Loretta Lynn is more than an artist. She’s a cultural archive — one of the rapidly disappearing memories of how life in rural Appalachia was before the coming of the roads and television and the suburbanizing of America. In her songs we find the amber preserved images, attitudes and passions that have enabled country music to stand distinct in an increasingly homogenized world.
Edward Morris is a veteran of country music journalism. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a frequent contributor to CMT.com.