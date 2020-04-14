Loretta Lynn: Eight Decades of Honest, Heartfelt Music

Is there anyone in the English-speaking universe who doesn’t know by now that singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn was born “in a cabin on a hill in Butcher Holler” and that her father supported his large family as coal miner and hillside farmer?

The date that Loretta Webb — the second of eight children — arrived in that Kentucky cabin was April 14, 1932. When her father’s mining job enabled him to buy the family a radio, she became obsessed with listening to music, particularly that being made by Grand Ole Opry stars.

