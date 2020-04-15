Music

For the Sister Trio Dozzi, New Love Is “Worth the Wait”

"When a relationship ends it just means that something even better is coming along."
The three sisters of Dozzi hail from Australia but they’ve called Nashville home since 2016. Their powerful harmonies are on full display in “Worth the Wait,” which they co-wrote with The Voice contestant Barrett Baber.

With Andrea (on mandolin), Jesse (on guitar), and Nina (on keyboards), the Dozzi sisters trace a budding romance in their newest release. Take a look at “Worth the Wait,” then read our interview below the player.

