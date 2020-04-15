You’ll Keep Thinking About Tucker Beathard’s “You Would Think”

Tucker Beathard tells an important and sensitive story in his new video, “You Would Think.” Although at first it might seem like a song about someone simply longing for an ex, director Sam Siske guides the narrative in an unexpected direction — one that will stick with you long after you watch it.
It’s been four years since Beathard broke into the country scene with “Rock On.” Now signed to Warner Music Nashville, he wrote this new single with his father Casey Beathard and Donovan Woods. Take a look at “You Would Think,” then read our exclusive interview below the player.