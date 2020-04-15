You’ll Keep Thinking About Tucker Beathard’s “You Would Think”

</noscript> </div>

I came in early to watch the other scenes being shot because I wanted to see how the story was transpiring, and that it was bringing the song alive in the way we envisioned. The actors we had in the video all did an amazing job of telling this story and Sam really dug into the emotions of the song.

How does the video bring your song to life?

I think the video really helps show the perspective of the song from the one we were channeling when we were writing it. On a surface level a listener might automatically assume “You Would Think” is about a romantic relationship, but it can also be from the perspective of other relationships including the one in the video, between a child and a parent. I feel like the video really brings to life the hurt and frustration that is caused by a frayed relationship, whatever the specific situation might be.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I just hope the song resonates with those who are familiar with being in that kind of position, in whatever kind of relationship that may be for them.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It was awesome. I’ve always loved the visual side of art and songs, so to see a song come to life visually is always exciting.