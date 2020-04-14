Work Out Like a Country Star: Maren Morris

“It’s your lucky day. You get to have a booty like Maren Morris, baby.”

That’s a pretty nice guarantee from celebrity Trainer Erin Oprea, especially when so many of us are stuck at home self-quarantining and have found ourselves with an abundance of time on our hands.

Coming at you with an all new at-home workout by @erinoprea! This week's workout is inspired by the one and only, @MarenMorris. Check it out #AloneTogether pic.twitter.com/buAxAjGyYY — cmt (@CMT) April 13, 2020

So there’s really no excuse. Let’s do this.

If you want a back side like Morris, you just have to be willing to endure this four-minute Tabata session of high-intensity interval training. (Basically, it’s a cycle of 20 seconds of work, 10 seconds of rest, 20 seconds of work, 10 seconds of rest, 20 seconds of work, 10 seconds of rest, 20 seconds of work, 10 seconds of rest, and on and on like that until the time is up.)

Starting on all fours, and you bring one knee up — like you’re peeing on a fire hydrant, Oprea says — then slide your leg back. She calls that move a Table Slide. Then you rest. Then you do one-sided leg lifts in the form of a V. She calls those Booty Vs. Then you rest. All of that while keeping your core engaged.

And you get bonus points if you use Morris’ “The Bones” as the soundtrack for this workout like Oprea does.

In CMT’s new series Work Out Like a Country Star, we’ll be bringing you the easy-to-follow advice of Nashville celebrity trainer Oprea who has been working out with Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini, Jana Kramer, Florida Georgia Line and more since she first started her fitness career in 2007. (Before that, Oprea was in the U.S. Marine Corps for nine years after enlisting when she was only 20. She served two tours of duty in Iraq.)