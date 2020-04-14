Sam Hunt Takes First Album in Six Years, Southside , Straight to the Top

Sam Hunt, who last topped the country albums chart in 2014 with his debut collection, Montevallo, is back on the summit again this week with Southside. It’s also secured him a No. 5 bow on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart.

Past radio releases included on the album include “Body Like a Back Road,” “Downtown’s Dead,” and “Kinfolks.” His newest Southside single is “Hard to Forget,” entering the Top 10 at country radio this week at No. 9.

