Sam Hunt Takes First Album in Six Years, Southside, Straight to the Top

by
Edward Morris
1h ago
Sam Hunt, who last topped the country albums chart in 2014 with his debut collection, Montevallo, is back on the summit again this week with Southside. It’s also secured him a No. 5 bow on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart.
Past radio releases included on the album include “Body Like a Back Road,” “Downtown’s Dead,” and “Kinfolks.” His newest
Southside single is “Hard to Forget,” entering the Top 10 at country radio this week at No. 9.
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
And let’s ring our bells and shake our tambourines, too, for Brett Young, whose “Catch” reigns as the No. 1 airplay single. This is Young’s fifth consecutive champion song, his first one having been “In Case You Didn’t Know” in 2017. For the record, it took “Catch” 46 weeks to reach the peak.
Completing the Top 5 songs array are Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope,” Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s “Nobody But You,” Morgan Wallen’s “Chasin’ You” and Ingrid Andress’ “More Hearts Than Mine.” Jordan Davis’ “Slow Dance in the Parking Lot,” last week’s No. 1 single, has waltzed back to No. 7.
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
More good news: Ashley McBryde debuts on the country album chart with Never Will, entering at No. 5. Her initial major label album, Girl Going Nowhere, reached No. 7 in 2018. The lead single from the new project, “One Night Standards,” rises to No. 28 with a bullet, her highest-charting single to date.
The No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 albums, in that order, are Luke Combs’
What You See Is What You Get and This One’s for You and Wallen’s If I Know Me.
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
Three albums make a comeback this week: John Prine’s The Tree of Forgiveness (at No. 12), Tim McGraw’s Greatest Hits (No. 20) and Lady Antebellum’s Ocean (No. 23).
And two new songs check in: Lee Brice’s “One of Them Girls” (No. 30) and Jason Aldean’s “What I Got” (No. 50). Brandon Lay’s “For My Money” returns at No. 60.
So how about
wishing Loretta Lynn a happy birthday? She’d love to hear from you.
Edward Morris is a veteran of country music journalism. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a frequent contributor to CMT.com.