Watch: Loretta Lynn Honors Her Friend Patsy Cline in “I Fall to Pieces”

To nearly all of us, Loretta Lynn has been a country music legend for as long as we can remember. But of course, she was once a newcomer on the scene, playing any stage she could.
One night on the Midnite Jamboree, a radio show that aired right after the Grand Ole Opry, Loretta sang “I Fall to Pieces” by Patsy Cline, who happened to be listening. Loretta admired Patsy, of course, but didn’t know her personally. That quickly changed, as Loretta herself explains in the interview below.
This poignant video of “I Fall to Pieces” celebrates the friendship between these two country music heroes, as does Loretta’s new book, Me & Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust: My Friendship with Patsy Cline. Take a look at “I Fall to Pieces,” then read our Q&A with Loretta Lynn below the player.