Jess Moskaluke Hits the Stage for “Halfway Home”

Jess Moskaluke is giving her fans a behind-the-scenes look at life on the road in her brand new video, “Halfway Home.” All of her touring is clearly paying off, though, as Moskaluke just claimed her first No. 1 country single in Canada with “Country Girls.”

Now the award-winning performer is sharing her unique perspective in the video for “Halfway Home,” offering a peek at crew load-in and dressing room downtime, as well as concert footage and her most enthusiastic fans.

She tells CMT.com, “I really wanted the video for ’Halfway Home’ to showcase what it’s like to be at our shows, or better yet, on our bus. So we filmed everything out on tour in Canada last year, and I really think it captured the essence of who my band and I are both onstage and off. Hope you enjoy!”





