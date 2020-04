A shopping trip with all her girlfriends sparked the songwriting idea for country newcomer Kylie Morgan’s catchy new single, “Break Things.”

Take a look at this exclusive interview clip as she explains how words on a wine glass inspired the song, the responsibility she feels as an artist, and what she hopes her fans will hear when listening to “Break Things.”

As one of CMT’s Next Women of Country, Morgan has been nurturing her talent for music since she was a 12-year-old growing up in Newcastle, Oklahoma. She moved to Nashville at 19 and her original music ultimately led her to songwriters Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne at SMACKSongs, as well as her record label, EMI Nashville.

Morgan was inducted into the newest class of CMT’s Next Women of Country in November. She’s currently working on her debut album with McAnally and Ben Johnson, with multiple festival dates on the horizon.

Listen to Kylie Morgan’s “Break Things.”