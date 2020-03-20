Music

Find Out Who Country Stars Are Staying Home For

There's a New Challenge in Town and Everybody's Doing It
Hollywood actor Kevin Bacon may have started this coronavirus quarantine trend, but country music is taking it and starting to run with it. (But by “run,” I mean inside their homes in a much more virtual way.)

It’s the #IStayHomeFor challenge. And so far, a few of country’s biggest stars have shared their own personal reasons for sheltering in place.

Dolly Parton stays home for all of the beautiful fans. Carrie Underwood stays home for her boys: Mike, Isaiah and Jacob. Reba McEntire stays home for her family and fans. And Brandi Carlile stays home for Catherine, Evangeline, and Elijah.

Thank you for nominating me @kevinbacon to kick off your #IStayHomeFor movement! I think it’s a great idea and such an important message right now to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus. We are living in unprecedented times. I stay home for Catherine, Evangeline, Elijah, also yesterday I was gonna get to have a living room jam with Elton and Joni…but we all decided to make a tough decision and stay home. Missing them tonight. ❤️ Who are you staying home for? Please post your own #IStayHomeFor photo with a sign like mine and tag six of your friends asking them to do the same. My six nominations are: @theellenshow @dollyparton @harrystyles @#eddievedder @petesouza & @barackobama!

Stay tuned for more artists as they accept the challenge.

