There's a New Challenge in Town and Everybody's Doing It

Find Out Who Country Stars Are Staying Home For

Hollywood actor Kevin Bacon may have started this coronavirus quarantine trend, but country music is taking it and starting to run with it. (But by “run,” I mean inside their homes in a much more virtual way.)

It’s the #IStayHomeFor challenge. And so far, a few of country’s biggest stars have shared their own personal reasons for sheltering in place.

Dolly Parton stays home for all of the beautiful fans. Carrie Underwood stays home for her boys: Mike, Isaiah and Jacob. Reba McEntire stays home for her family and fans. And Brandi Carlile stays home for Catherine, Evangeline, and Elijah.

Thank you @brandicarlile for nominating me for the #IStayHomeFor Challenge! I stay home for YOU, all of the beautiful fans. I nominate @carrieunderwood, @reba, @hodakotb and @MileyCyrus to share who they are staying home for too. Love you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ncTKi4qu2k — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) April 11, 2020

Hey @dollyparton! Thanks for nominating me for the #IStayHomeFor challenge. I’m staying home for all my family and my fans. It’s the best way to beat this thing! I’m nominating @Followtheblonde, @KChenoweth and @kellyclarkson to share who they’re staying home for next. pic.twitter.com/NCXTM88ixm — Reba (@reba) April 13, 2020

Stay tuned for more artists as they accept the challenge.