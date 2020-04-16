WATCH: Luke Bryan Stays Home and Shows Up to Pay It Forward Live

Luke Bryan is no stranger to the ups and downs of a small business. Because when he was just about 17, he and his dad would head over to Skinner Brothers — a perfect little dive bar in Georgia — and Bryan would play classic country cover songs.
And no matter where you live — small town or big city — there are small businesses all around you. But with the coronavirus pandemic and stay-home quarantine, this unprecedented situation means so many of them are being hit the hardest.
So on Thursday night (April 16), Bryan showed up with his songs and his spirit of giving for the Verizon Pay It Forward LIVE event.