WATCH: Luke Bryan Stays Home and Shows Up to Pay It Forward Live

Performing in his Nashville home, armed with his grand piano and a collection of guitars, Bryan played an acoustic show for about 45 minutes, and shared the kind of country music he’s been playing since his earliest days at Skinner Brothers.

“So proud to be doing this. And I’m actually a little nervous. I was so honored that Verizon asked me to help the small businesses that we know are suffering. I’ve started thinking about all the small businesses that I drive to that are just 10-15 minutes from my house,” he said, “and they’re very important to me and my family. Let’s keep them going through these challenging times.

“This show will not be mistake free,” he warned. “Just have fun and don’t beat me up on the socials too bad. It’s been a little bit since I fired the vocal cords up. I gotta get back in singing shape.”

Setlist from Luke Bryan’s Verizon Pay It Forward LIVE Stream:

“Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset”

“Strip It Down”

“Most People Are Good”

“One Margarita”

“Play It Again”

“Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day”

The weekly livestream concert was streamed live on all of Verizon’s platforms, like their Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages, plus AXS TV, FOX NOW and iHeart and SiriusXM radio stations.

You can support local businesses in your own community by shopping online, buying a gift card or ordering a meal. Verizon will also donate up to $2.5 million to support small businesses when you throw the hashtag #PayitForwardLIVE on your social media posts.

Lots of local businesses that I care about, and right now they need our help. So I’m thankful for the opportunity to help support them by performing on #PayItForwardLIVE, this Thursday 4/16, 8pm ET/5pm PT on @Verizon’s Twitter. See y’all there. pic.twitter.com/3YIYprrTi8 — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) April 15, 2020