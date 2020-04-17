Russell Dickerson Adds a Twist to “Love You Like I Used To” Video

</noscript> </div>

While we were shooting the story side of the video, Kailey and I were doing an interview with CMT behind the scenes and all the sudden we heard the two little boys in the other room just crying and crying! At the moment we knew they were getting the magic shot of the little boys crying in the video! Such an awesome moment because we were worried if we could get them to cry or not.

How does the video bring your song to life?

My wife could see this video when I played her this song. We wanted to go along with the twist of the song. The lyrics are “I don’t love you like I used to…” So in the beginning we wanted it to seem like the father in the video was leaving a note that he was leaving. But then later in the video you see he was just traveling for business and how much he loves and misses his family. And how he actually is a good man.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

First of all that love is worth fighting for. Also, I want to champion the good guy. That it’s way more fulfilling than all of this party-life hype…

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I’m so proud of my wife for crushing this video! She’s an absolute rock star! It feels amazing to have such a powerful video to accompany such a powerful song!