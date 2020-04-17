Russell Dickerson Adds a Twist to “Love You Like I Used To” Video

You might think you know what’s happening in Russell Dickerson’s new video, “Love You Like I Used To.” But stick around to the end and you just might be surprised.
As the lead single from an upcoming album, “Love You Like I Used To” is poised to maintain Dickerson’s strong career momentum, following hits like “Yours,” “Blue Tacoma,” and “Every Little Thing,” which all went to No. 1 at country radio.
Take a look at the video for “Love You Like I Used To,” directed by his wife, Kaylie Dickerson, and her brother, Toben Seymour. Then read our exclusive interview with (father-to-be) Russell Dickerson below the player.