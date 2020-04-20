Miranda Lambert’s Heart is Full Because of Empty Shelters

Why She's a Fan of Anyone with a Four-Legged Quarantine Buddy at Home

If there is any sliver of a silver lining of the coronavirus pandemic we are living through, it’s dogs.

Dogs who force us to go outside for walks and get some much-needed fresh air.

Dogs who make us laugh even though we’re miserable about being at home for weeks.

Dogs who don’t care that we wear the same sweatpants and hoodies three days in a row.

Dogs who lick our tears away when we’re that sad because of it all.

And nobody is happier about that than the country’s biggest dog-lover of them all, Miranda Lambert. Because even if you cannot give a dog a forever home, you can sign up to foster one or two of them until the world gets back to normal. And right now, so many people have done just that that shelters across America are emptying out at record speeds.

The updates I’m reading & hearing about shelters being empty is making my happy! Thanks to everyone who adopted or fostered a 4 legged quarantine buddy! They truly are the best friends you could have! JD is happy about it too. He was side of the road find! #dogmom #rescue pic.twitter.com/PBQUdjPo3J — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) April 19, 2020

“The updates I’m reading & hearing about shelters being empty is making my growing heart happy! Thanks to everyone who adopted or fostered a four-legged quarantine buddy! They truly are the best friends you could have! JD is happy about it too. He was side of the road find,” Lambert wrote.

She also posted a video of her golden retriever JD with his head happily hanging out the car window. The soundtrack? Sam & Dave’s bluesy “I Thank You” from 1968.