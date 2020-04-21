Music

In “My Friend Fred,” Sammy Kershaw Shares a Story of Addiction

"It is destroying and has destroyed a lot of great lives and families," he says.
Sammy Kershaw is showing a sensitive side in his new video, “My Friend Fred,” bringing to life the struggle of addiction.

One of country music’s true storytellers, Kershaw lets this narrative unfold through flashback, as well as his own solo performance with just an acoustic guitar. By also showing someone in the throes of a harrowing addiction, Kershaw hopes to encourage viewers to show love and compassion to those in a similar situation.

Take a look at Sammy Kershaw’s video for “My Friend Fred,” then read our exclusive interview below the player.

