There’s a new Eric Church video going viral, and we aren’t exactly sure what it is. A poem? Or a song? Or something that falls somewhere in between?

Because on paper, it looks like a song. But Church isn’t singing the words. He’s merely speaking them. Like a poet or a preacher or just someone with a lot of deep thoughts and a platform to share them.

He’s title the work, “Through My Ray-Bans,” and it goes like this:



Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro

Where there once were roarsNow there are just echosThe handshakes and the hugs of yore are now too dangerousBut I don’t believe in fear, I don’t believe in panicI don’t believe in all this complexityThis damn virus has any idea what it’s up against:The American resolve: steeled by the world, steadied by faith, calmed by song,healed by prayerOh, I believe, damn right, I believeI believe these halls will roar againThese stadiums will be deafening and the answer to this enemyThe silence of now will cower at the noise of soonWhen the question of who will answer this call is askedThousands will raise their fists and say, “I will, we will.”And we damn sure willWhere fear preys, we will feedWhere pestilence stalks, we will huntI feel for our enemy, for it has no chance, it has no prayerAnd I believe, I believe our best is yet to come.We shall rageWe shall roarI cannot wait to see you again through my Ray Bans.”