Keith Urban has figured out a way to form a band while in self-isolation — he’s simply tripled himself for his performance on Global Citizen’s One World: Together At Home, a tribute to healthcare workers and first responders in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which aired on multiple platforms on Saturday (April 18).
Enjoy this cool cover (with special guests Keith Urban and… yes, Keith Urban) of Steve Winwood’s 1986 pop hit, “Higher Love.” Don’t miss his heartfelt thank-you message (and a kiss from Nicole Kidman) at the end.