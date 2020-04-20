Keith Urban has figured out a way to form a band while in self-isolation — he’s simply tripled himself for his performance on Global Citizen’s One World: Together At Home, a tribute to healthcare workers and first responders in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which aired on multiple platforms on Saturday (April 18).

Enjoy this cool cover (with special guests Keith Urban and… yes, Keith Urban) of Steve Winwood’s 1986 pop hit, “Higher Love.” Don’t miss his heartfelt thank-you message (and a kiss from Nicole Kidman) at the end.



</noscript> </div>

International advocacy organization Global Citizen, together with Lady Gaga, has announced $127 million in commitments to date in support of healthcare workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Corporate partners and philanthropists announced their support for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the UN Foundation, during the One World: Together At Home global broadcast event. Donations to the fund will support WHO’s work around the world, the vaccine development alliance Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and UNICEF. The Together At Home effort will also aid over 100 additional local and regional charities that will also receive funds, including Education Cannot Wait, Direct Care, Feeding America and United Way, among others. CMT.com Staff Embedded from www.youtube.com



