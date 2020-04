Why Old Dominion Take Pride in “Some People Do”

"It was uncomfortable at first, but we pushed ourselves past that," says Matthew Ramsey.

Old Dominion’s touching new video, “Some People Do,” is inspired by Jason Schneidman, a celebrity men’s groomer who turned his life around after overcoming addiction and homelessness. In his spare time, he helps out the homeless of Los Angeles, providing haircuts as a means to connect with those who may be battling addiction issues, and funds scholarships to rehab centers.

In February, Old Dominion joined him in Los Angeles to help out, then used that footage for “Some People Do.” The project comes to life through director Mason Allen, who travels with the band to document life on tour. Ramsey says, “He’s done videos for us before but this was the biggest project he has done for us. He absolutely crushed it.”

It really was an amazing day. We all felt a little uncertain about what we were doing. There was no way of knowing how it would go. It was uncomfortable at first, but we pushed ourselves past that. It’s impossible not to when you see Jason and his team doing what they do. By the end of the day we were all changed I think. We walked away with a new perspective.

How does the video bring your song to life?

I think when you first hear this song, it is a sad song. It’s about regret and mistakes and pain. This video shows what happens after all of that. It shows growth, and compassion and forgiveness. The average listener may not pick up on the message of hope that is under the surface in this song. The video shines a bright light on that aspect of the song.



Right now, with all of the stress and worry that is surrounding us with this virus, I just hope it can warm some hearts. We need to be gentle with each other right now and hopefully seeing the video can inspire that in some people.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I was proud on so many levels. I was proud of us as a band that we chose a difficult song as a single. I was proud to know that our music can be helpful on a deep level in some people’s lives. I was proud to know Jason, and I was proud of Mason who worked his ass off and turned in just the type of thing we could all use right now.

Songwriters: Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey, Thomas Rhett; Director Mason AllenPictured above: Old Dominion with Jason Schneidman (fourth from left).