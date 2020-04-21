Music How “Every Other Memory” Looks to Ryan Hurd LISTEN: Heavy on Nostalgia, But Light on Clichés by Alison Bonaguro 1h ago Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Even though Ryan Hurd is fully nesting/quarantining at home with his wife Maren Morris and their little bundle of boy Hayes Andrew — whose middle name comes from Hurd’s little brother who passed away 10 years ago — that’s not stopping him from releasing a brand new song that’s just right for right now. “‘Every Other Memory’ just feels like such a nostalgic track,” Hurd said in a press release. “It’s so cool because it feels like each line in the song is almost like an emoji. It’s a feeling and it’s a picture that you can just really grab onto. “The way the words came out, it just felt like each picture was really amazing.” But because of Hurd’s deft touch, the reminiscent song doesn’t stray too far into the past musically. It looks back without relying heavily on cliché country constructs. Morris backs her husband with harmonies on the tune that Hurd wrote with Nathan Spicer and Cole Taylor. Sang some harmonies on this one because I loved the demo so much and asked him if I could. https://t.co/v7ZomAqJfp — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 20, 2020 Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro