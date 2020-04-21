How “Every Other Memory” Looks to Ryan Hurd

</noscript> </div>

“‘Every Other Memory’ just feels like such a nostalgic track,” Hurd said in a press release. “It’s so cool because it feels like each line in the song is almost like an emoji. It’s a feeling and it’s a picture that you can just really grab onto.

“The way the words came out, it just felt like each picture was really amazing.”

But because of Hurd’s deft touch, the reminiscent song doesn’t stray too far into the past musically. It looks back without relying heavily on cliché country constructs.

Morris backs her husband with harmonies on the tune that Hurd wrote with Nathan Spicer and Cole Taylor.

Sang some harmonies on this one because I loved the demo so much and asked him if I could. https://t.co/v7ZomAqJfp — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 20, 2020