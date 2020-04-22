Work Out Like a Country Star: Kelsea Ballerini

Try the Sumo Squat Jump Coutntdown on Your Next Leg Day

We’ve all known for a few years that Kelsea Ballerini works very hard to keep her enviable legs in shape. She may have been born with those long and lithe legs, but keeping them that way takes ongoing maintenance.

But the seven-move routine that celebrity trainer Erin Oprea originally created for Ballerini — lunge pulse, inverted row, one-legged squat, walking plank with push-ups, lateral lunge to curtsy lunge, ankle-weight bottom pulses, pulse push-ups — may be too much to take on during the coronavirus quarantine.

Enter Oprea’s accelerated work out for leg day, inspired by her work with Ballerini and by Japanese sumo wrestlers.

We're down to our FINAL workout from our 4-week "Work Out Like A Country Star" series with @erinoprea! It's LEG DAY inspired by @kelseaballerini pic.twitter.com/snijyJ1hHE — cmt (@CMT) April 20, 2020

“We’re gonna play a fun game to tone those inner thighs,” Oprea promises, “and make those legs ready for those Daisy Dukes.”

Sumo Squat Jump Countdown:

10 Sumo Squat Jumps

Hold for 10 seconds

9 Sumo Squat Jumps

Hold for 10 seconds

8 Sumo Squat Jumps

Hold for 10 seconds

7 Sumo Squat Jumps

Hold for 10 seconds

6 Sumo Squat Jumps

Hold for 10 seconds

5 Sumo Squat Jumps

Hold for 10 seconds

4 Sumo Squat Jumps

Hold for 10 seconds

3 Sumo Squat Jumps

Hold for 10 seconds

2 Sumo Squat Jumps

Hold for 10 seconds

1 Sumo Squat Jump

Hold for 10 seconds

In CMT’s series Work Out Like a Country Star, we’ll be bringing you the easy-to-follow advice of Nashville celebrity trainer Oprea who has been working out with Ballerini, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Jana Kramer, Florida Georgia Line and more since she first started her fitness career in 2007. (Before that, Oprea was in the U.S. Marine Corps for nine years after enlisting when she was only 20. She served two tours of duty in Iraq.)