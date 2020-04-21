So This Is Why Garth Brooks Volunteers for Grocery Duty

He Calls the New Normal at the Stores "Just Beautiful Stuff"

I know, I know. We’re all supposed to stay the (expletive) at home. But one of the businesses actually deemed essential is grocery stores, and that is the only place a lot of us have been going during this coronavirus quarantine.

And that’s exactly where Garth Brooks is headed, every chance he gets.

During his Inside Studio G Facebook Live — now called a Monday night conversation — this week, he shared with his fans that he is his family’s designated grocery guy, and that he loves the job.

“I can’t tell you how much I love going to the grocery store,” Brooks said. “Now they have aisles that go one way and Xs on others so people don’t have to cross each other. They have the lines (six feet apart), of course, at the checkout. They have stickers there saying, ‘Don’t take two or more of this’ because of this.

“Just beautiful stuff, man. And everybody’s being really sweet.”

That said, once we’re allowed to do more than just run to the store for the basics — milk, eggs, bread, butter, toilet paper, soap, hand sanitizer, wine, et cetera — it sounds like Brooks has another place he’ll be eager to go: arenas and stadiums.

But only when it’s 100 percent safe to do so. (As his wife Trisha Yearwood pointed out, she encourages everyone to practice the #SaferAtHome plan.)

“You’re kind of up to what individual states govern,” he said, “so we’ve got to follow the rules that they want. But trust me, the second that they let us go, we’ll do it.”