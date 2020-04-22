Karen Waldrup Offers a Sincere Song of Friendship in “Me Again”

</noscript> </div>

The moment I remember most about the day we shot this video is when the sun came up. I remember pulling into Country Rebel’s Rebel Ranch at 4 a.m. and it was still dark. We knew we wanted a beautiful sunrise over the pond, but there’s no way we could have known about the stunning foggy morning we were about to be blessed with.

I remember being inside and finishing up makeup while they filmed dark eerie shots of William Michael Morgan and I remember Hunter Jergens our production assistant coming in saying “Karen, there’s fog!” … When I walked out, there it was. The perfect setting for one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written. The fog fit the song so perfectly.

How does the video bring your song to life?

“Me Again” is a song about friendship. It’s about the closest person in your life that rescues you when you’re at your lowest. It’s about getting back to your normal self and thanking them for getting you through the storm. That’s all it’s about. There’s nothing more to it. That’s why we wanted this video to be simple.

We didn’t feel like it needed to be overly produced so we just got out there and filmed on the gorgeous Tennessee morning because we knew the morning would offer some peace and softness to the video. I think the shots of William and me dancing on the lake, and then later in the video I am on my own, is symbolic of being able to dance on your own again. To move on because that person danced with you during the times when you were at your worst.

I wrote this song about the hardest time of my life so it brings me to tears to see the end of the video where I am really at peace again, smiling into the sunrise ready for the next chapter.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope that the people that watch this video will feel 3 1/2 minutes of peace. I hope that they will feel thankfulness for whoever the “Me Again” person is in their life. I hope they pick up the phone and call and thank that person if they haven’t yet for being there for them during that time. Chapters come and go and so do people. To know that someone watched the video and remembered to thank that person… that would be pretty cool.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I remember when Victoria Metzger sent the video to us for the first time. I’ve always really enjoyed working with Victoria and I’ve been able to work with her since her college days at Belmont University in Nashville. She is a gem. She is a shining light in the video world and a talent I am constantly impressed with. Her eye is focused, expressive and extremely creative.

When she sent it to me, I remember thinking, “Damn, girl. You official outdid yourself.” Victoria deserves all the credit for this video. She had the vision and God sprinkled the magic with fog and willow trees. “Me Again” is the video I am most thankful for and my favorite video yet!