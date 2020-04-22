Music

Karen Waldrup Offers a Sincere Song of Friendship in “Me Again”

William Michael Morgan co-stars in new video
by 1h ago

Sometimes you just need to hear that voice of encouragement to believe in yourself. That’s the message of Karen Waldrup’s “Me Again,” a sincere and sentimental ode to friendship.

Raised near New Orleans, Waldrup has called Nashville home for more than a decade. Take a look at her beautiful video, co-starring William Michael Morgan, then read our exclusive Q&A below the player.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.