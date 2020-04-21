With only about nine days left until the release of their highly anticipated album Gaslighter on May 1, the Dixie Chicks formally announced on Tuesday (April 21) via a press release that the world would have to wait a little bit longer for new music. There’s no official word yet on the album’s new release date.

When it does come out, it will be the country trio’s fifth studio album and one that’s been a long time coming. Their last album Taking the Long Way was released 14 years ago, and in 2007 it won the Dixie Chicks three Grammy Awards: record of the year, song of the year, and best country performance by a duo or group for “Not Ready to Make Nice.”

The new album’s lead single and title track “Gaslighter” was written by the band’s Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer plus Jack Antonoff, and the video was directed by Seanne Farmer.



