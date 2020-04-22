Who Sang It Better? Kenny Chesney or Tim McGraw?

Who among us hasn’t loved “How Forever Feels” since the minute Kenny Chesney released it in 1998? It was everything we loved back then — and still love about 90s country music now — like an abundance of fiddle, vocals packed with twang, and a sweetheart of a marriage proposal.

But today we’re looking back at some of our archives, thinking about the song that Wendell Mobley and Tony Mullins wrote, and reminiscing about how Tim McGraw had it first.

According to Billboard, before the song went to Chesney, it went to his good friend McGraw.

The two country stars have been friends since the days before they were country stars. In 1991, when they were both playing the Nashville club circuit, they met at Mack’s Cafe, a meat-and-three near Vanderbilt University. Since then, the two have stayed close, toured together, been arrested together, and collaborated on a song together.

Come down memory lane with us and listen to both takes on “How Forever Feels.”

Chesney’s version from his 1999 album Everywhere We Go

