Janelle Arthur Embraces Her Independence in “White Horse”

"The song is really about not depending on anyone else to make you happy," she says.

A fairy tale romance isn’t always in the cards — and that’s OK, as Janelle Arthur confirms in her nostalgic new video, “White Horse.”

An East Tennessee native, Arthur has been singing since the age of 8, and found a national audience on American Idol in 2013. A powerful and persuasive vocalist, she has appeared on the Grand Ole Opry multiple times and continues to record and tour. Take a look at her newest project, “White Horse,” then read our exclusive Q&A below the player.

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

I remember the cows coming around to watch while we filmed on the farm. We had a built-in audience

How does the video bring your song to life?

I wanted to make sure that I “re-wrote the story and passed it on.” You can see that I’m writing a book throughout the video. I pass it on to the little girls so that they can grow up with an empowering story rather than your stereotypical fairy tale. Emma Golden and the team really brought my vision to life.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I really believe in this song and its message. The song is really about not depending on anyone else to make you happy. We have been conditioned to believe that life is a fairy tale and that we need to depend on external forces to make us complete. I hope everyone who watches it feels a sense of confidence and knows that they can find everything they need within themselves.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I was so elated to see the final product and know that we made something that would empower people and especially women/girls.

Songwriters: Janelle Arthur, Brian Maher, and Jen Stegall; Director: Emma Golden