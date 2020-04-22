Music

Kacey Musgraves: “Everyone and Everything Feels Out of Balance”

Listen to Her Earth Day Edition of “Oh, What a World 2.0"
by 1h ago

Today (April 22) is Earth Day. But do we even feel like celebrating, since none of us are really allowed to be out there enjoying our earth?

Maybe not. But Kacey Musgraves has a fix for that.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.