Are you feeling broken from a breakup? Did you mistake love for lying? Bailey Hefley has been there. And now she’s singing about it in her first-ever music video, “Dust on a Diamond,” filmed by director Roman White.

An Arkansas native now based in Nashville, Hefley wants you to know that you — yes, you — were good enough all along. And that guy? Not so much. Take a look at “Dust on a Diamond” (20 Mix) and read our interview below the player.



How does the video bring your song to life?

The song came from a real, raw emotion about losing a guy and in turn losing myself. Roman White, the director, met me for coffee and I told him my story. When he sent the treatment I remember telling my mom that I felt like Roman crawled inside my mind. The storyline couldn’t have been a more accurate depiction of what I wrote the song about.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

That no matter what you’ve been through and how bad it feels, maintain hope because it will pass. Allow yourself to feel the pain, but keep focusing on your own personal growth and not on what has happened to you because that doesn’t define you. It will all make you stronger in the end.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I was floored. This is my first music video and I remember thinking it was better than I could have ever imagined. The portrayal of the emotion was so moving to me that I teared up.

Songwriters: Bailey Hefley, Marti Dodson, and Linda Greene; Director: Roman White