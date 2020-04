Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen Barrel Through Comical “Rodeo Clown”

"I hope they laugh. Lord knows we all need a good laugh right about now..."

Do you have an irrational fear of clowns? Well, if you’re like Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen, you just might have a real reason to worry, judging by their hilarious new video for “Rodeo Clown.”

Over the last two decades, we’ve heard a lot of breakup songs from these two entertainers from Texas — but never one quite like this. Look for their new album, Hold My Beer, Vol. 2, coming out of the chute on May 8. In the meantime, enjoy “Rodeo Clown,” then read our no-bull interview with Rogers and Bowen below the player.



Randy: We had a blast shooting it… But the things I remember most from that day are the spiders that were in that barrel I was rolled around in all afternoon.

How does the video bring your song to life?

Randy: I think it’s a great take on a really funny song and it’s the perfect complement to the track itself, because the video is hilarious in its own right… ‘Poor Wade,’ said no one ever.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

Wade: I hope they laugh. Lord knows we all need a good laugh right about now… And that’s what this new project [Hold My Beer, Vol. 2] is all about — just two friends having fun.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Wade: I love music videos because when they’re done right, they make you enjoy certain songs even more than you already did. The first time I saw this video, I immediately felt like it fell into that category. “Rodeo Clown” is already a funny song as is, but the video makes it that much better.

Songwriters: Chris DuBois, David Lee; Director Tim Duggan, 5FoldsCreative