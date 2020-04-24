Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen Barrel Through Comical “Rodeo Clown”

Do you have an irrational fear of clowns? Well, if you’re like Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen, you just might have a real reason to worry, judging by their hilarious new video for “Rodeo Clown.”
Over the last two decades, we’ve heard a lot of breakup songs from these two entertainers from Texas — but never one quite like this. Look for their new album, Hold My Beer, Vol. 2, coming out of the chute on May 8. In the meantime, enjoy “Rodeo Clown,” then read our no-bull interview with Rogers and Bowen below the player.