Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen Barrel Through Comical “Rodeo Clown”

Randy: We had a blast shooting it… But the things I remember most from that day are the spiders that were in that barrel I was rolled around in all afternoon.

How does the video bring your song to life?

Randy: I think it’s a great take on a really funny song and it’s the perfect complement to the track itself, because the video is hilarious in its own right… ‘Poor Wade,’ said no one ever.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

Wade: I hope they laugh. Lord knows we all need a good laugh right about now… And that’s what this new project [Hold My Beer, Vol. 2] is all about — just two friends having fun.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Wade: I love music videos because when they’re done right, they make you enjoy certain songs even more than you already did. The first time I saw this video, I immediately felt like it fell into that category. “Rodeo Clown” is already a funny song as is, but the video makes it that much better.