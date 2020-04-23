Music

Christian Lopez Shows Hometown Fans “Who You Really Are”

"The video symbolizes the fact that we come into this world alone and leave the same way."
Christian Lopez is taking a local landmark and making it a perfect backdrop for his newest music video, “Who You Really Are.” Even better, he’s getting his hometown fans in on the action — you’ll notice them slowly populating the theatre as the camera spins around his live performance.

A West Virginia native who’s already made inroads in Americana and roots music, Lopez continues to explore his vast musical influences while staying true to his singer-songwriter roots. He’s no slouch as a guitarist either, as evidenced here. Take a look at “Who You Really Are,” then read our interview with Christian Lopez below the player.

