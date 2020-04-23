Christian Lopez Shows Hometown Fans “Who You Really Are”

Christian Lopez is taking a local landmark and making it a perfect backdrop for his newest music video, “Who You Really Are.” Even better, he’s getting his hometown fans in on the action — you’ll notice them slowly populating the theatre as the camera spins around his live performance.
A West Virginia native who’s already made inroads in Americana and roots music, Lopez continues to explore his vast musical influences while staying true to his singer-songwriter roots. He’s no slouch as a guitarist either, as evidenced here. Take a look at “Who You Really Are,” then read our interview with Christian Lopez below the player.