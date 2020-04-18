How He Packed Fourteen Songs from 70 Years of Country Music Into One Heartfelt Tune

Thomas Rhett Would Like to Know “What’s Your Country Song?”

Everybody has one. And now, Thomas Rhett wants to know what yours is. It’s that one song — country or otherwise — that just does something to you. Or as he sings in the chorus, “Tell me which one hits you, baby.”

And while there have been a lot of songs about songs, right now we can’t get enough of this one that he posted on Instagram mid-quarantine.

Here are the 14 songs that Thomas Rhett wove seamlessly into the lyrics of “What’s Your Country Song,” in order of appearance:

Alan Jackson’s 2002 “Drive (For Daddy Gene)”

Hank Williams Jr.’s 1979 “Whiskey Bent and Hell Bound”

Merle Haggard’s 1968 “Mama Tried”

Alabama’s 1983 “Dixieland Delight”

Jackson’s 1993 “Chattahoochee”

Jake Owen’s 2011 “Barefoot Blue Jean Night”

George Strait’s 1987 “All My Ex’s Live In Texas”

Hank Williams’ 1949 “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry”

His father Rhett Akins’ 1995 “That Ain’t My Truck”

Garth Brook’s 1990 “Friends in Low Places”

Brooks & Dunn’s 1992 “Neon Moon”

Barbara Mandrell’s 1981 “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool”

Deana Carter’s 1996 “Strawberry Wine”

Williams Jr.’s 1979 “Family Tradition”