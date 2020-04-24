John Michael Montgomery’s Classic Marks a Silver Anniversary

When it comes to country love songs of the ’90s, you’ve got to include “I Can Love You Like That” by John Michael Montgomery. This week, 25 years ago, the earnest ballad topped the country airplay chart, where it settled for three weeks.

The dimpled entertainer had proven himself as an exceptional singer by the time he released his self-titled third album in 1995 — a project that went on to sell four million copies. Meanwhile, “I Can Love You Like That” crossed over to the pop charts thanks to R&B group All-4-One and soon became a wedding (and karaoke night) staple.

So, on behalf of Cinderella and Prince Charming, let’s all wish a happy 25th anniversary to one of country music’s most romantic ballads, “I Can Love You Like That.”





