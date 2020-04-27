Emotions Come in Waves in Eric Van Houten’s Video, “Come Find Me”

</noscript> </div>

The best part of shooting the video for “Come Find Me” would be how much fun we all had. The weather was perfect, good people, and so many laughs. We felt like a family for a few days.

How does the video bring your song to life?

It’s a story of a guy who is rooted to his beachy hometown, losing his girl to her dreams of living in the big city. The video tells the story and how she can’t help but be drawn back to him and that beach town when she thinks about what she left behind.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

For me, this song is about finding yourself where you are. The song has a few different messages and I hope people can take away a feeling of peace. Sometimes you have to leave a place or person you love behind but it doesn’t mean you love them any less…

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Seeing the final edit of the video was such a relief! We cut the song and it was streamed over 120,000 times organically, so we felt it needed a visual… Garrett and Sebastian did a great job, and it was amazing to see what their talents put together! They helped bring the song to life and I’m grateful for that.