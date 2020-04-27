Emotions Come in Waves in Eric Van Houten’s Video, “Come Find Me”

While everybody else at the beach is soaking up the sun, Eric Van Houten is feeling the loneliness of lost love. Those heartfelt emotions shine through in his new video, “Come Find Me.” A native of Buffalo, New York, who now lives in Nashville, Van Houten has witnessed the rising tide of “Come Find Me” on streaming services, so he now he’s putting the storyline on screen.
For those of us who are craving coastal vibes, this eye-catching video just might spark a similar desire to reunite with our own loved ones at the nearest beach. Take a look at Eric Van Houten’s “Come Find Me,” then read our interview below the player.