CMT Celebrates Our Heroes to Debut on June 3

CMT and a number of top country artists will recognize the most vital and inspirational Americans on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic with a new special, CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special.

This uplifting celebration and virtual tribute will premiere Wednesday, June 3 at 8 PM ET/PT on CMT.

CMT Celebrates Our Heroes will feature one-of-a-kind tributes, call-outs and performances from country music’s biggest stars including Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and more to be announced, all filmed directly from their own homes and virtually produced by CMT.

In words and music, country music’s biggest names will recognize the following categories of COVID-19 heroes, including but not limited to:

Healthcare Workers: Doctors, nurses, pharmacists, ambulance drivers and EMT’s fighting the heroic battle to treat the sick and dying while putting aside their own health.

Food Industry: Farmers, distributors, migrant workers and truckers helping to provide the food that restaurants and grocery workers put on our tables.

American Ingenuity: Big industry and small businesses who are retrofitting production lines to provide ventilators, personal protective equipment and hand sanitizers, along with scientists who are racing the clock to develop effective treatments that will stem the tide until a vaccine is perfected.

Infrastructure: Educators, delivery drivers, sanitation workers and utility laborers who are necessary to maintaining our way of life.

U.S. Military: Active and reserve military personnel who have answered the call to step up for any duty large or small, and their families who are left to navigate these uncertain times alone.

First Responders: Fire departments and law enforcement officers who continue to protect our homes, families and our country.

The CMT Celebrates Our Heroes special marks a departure from the traditional CMT Artists of the Year format which honors the year’s top country artists with a live, Nashville-based celebration.

“The CMT Artists of the Year franchise has always been reflective of the important issues of our time, and this year, we all felt it necessary to shift our focus to honoring the real heroes during these unprecedented times,” shared Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President of Music & Talent, CMT.

“From the first responders and healthcare workers to members of the military, our educators, food industry workers and so many more, the country music community will come together to honor these heroic men and women. The evening of unity will feature incredible performances, uplifting tributes and a salute to those risking their lives on the frontlines of this crisis,” she added.

In past years, CMT Artists of the Year has been an advocate for important causes, such as raising both awareness and contributions for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey, as well as the tragic events at Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas.

An all-female ceremony was dedicated to the women of country music in 2018. Last year, the special celebrated its 10th anniversary and honored Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett as the top artists of the year, with Reba McEntire and Ashley McBryde receiving the Artist of a Lifetime and Breakout Artist of the Year awards, respectively.

CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special is executive produced by CMT’s Margaret Comeaux, Switched On Entertainment’s John Hamlin and Amy Lin Johnson; the Executives in Charge of Production are Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino.