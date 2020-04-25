The Statler Brothers’ Harold Reid Dies at 80

He wrote hits like "Bed of Rose's," "The Class of '57," "Do You Know You Are My Sunshine"

Harold Reid, a member of the legendary country group The Statler Brothers, died Friday (April 24) following a long battle with kidney failure. He was 80.

A statement on the band’s website reads, “He is and will always be loved by his family, friends and millions of fans. His singing, his songwriting and his comedy made generations happy. He has taken a piece of our hearts with him.”

