Chris Young Does His Sunday Singing for the Frontliners

On Sunday evening (April 26), Chris Young played a concert in the most intimate of venues: his kitchen.

It was all part of the launch of the There’s Comfort in Giving effort to pay it forward to the healthcare workers on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. And you can see from the 12,000 comments from Young’s kitchen concert that his fans are all in for this good cause.

Sony Music Nashville and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store have teamed up to donate 5,000 meals to as many heroes as they can. Young kicked things off on Sunday, but the campaign will also feature live streams from home from his label mates Adam Doleac, Jameson Rodgers, Matt Stell, Mitchell Tenpenny, Niko Moon, Rachel Wammack, Robert Counts, Seaforth, and The Sisterhood Band. And each one of the artists will have a say in which hospital receives the meal donations. Every $10 you spend in a Cracker Barrel Old Country Store or their website — now through May 12 — they will donate one additional meal to the HCA Healthcare hospitals in Nashville, Dallas, Houston, Orlando and Tampa.